The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning as Storm Chandra is forecast to bring heavy downpours across the South East.
The warning runs from Monday afternoon, January 26, until about 10am on Tuesday, with possible flooding and travel disruption expected.
Drivers in Hampshire and Surrey are being warned of difficult conditions, with spray and surface water increasing the risk of accidents and some road closures. In a small number of areas, flooded roads could leave communities temporarily cut off.
There is also a risk of power cuts and disruption to other services affecting homes and businesses.
The Met Office said Storm Chandra will bring outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, across southern England from Monday afternoon through to Tuesday morning, before clearing to heavy showers later on Tuesday. Strong southeasterly winds are also forecast.
Rainfall totals of 20 to 30 mm are expected widely, with locally higher amounts over elevated areas. With ground already saturated following recent wet weather, the additional rainfall could significantly increase the risk of flooding in places.
Residents are being advised to check whether their property is at risk of flooding and to consider preparing a flood plan and emergency kit. Those planning to travel are urged to check road conditions and public transport timetables in advance and adjust plans if necessary.
The Met Office also recommends preparing for possible power cuts by having torches, spare batteries and a mobile phone power pack ready. Weather warnings can change quickly, and people are advised to stay up to date with the latest local forecasts.
