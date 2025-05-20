Firefighters were tackling a large blaze in woodland near Waverley Abbey near Farnham on Tuesday (May 20) afternoon.
Eyewitnesses reported several Surrey Fire Service fire engines and response vehicles in the area on Camp Hill, off Waverley Lane.
Fire and smoke seen in the trees of the woodland near Waverley Abbey. (Tinde)
They also saw smoke and fire in the trees.
One eyewitness said: “It looked like really big fire. I was out walking and I had to get in my car and drive off as the smoke was coming my way.
A fire burning in the woodland near Waverley Abbey. (Tindle)
“The smell of smoke was everywhere in the area. I hope the fire brigade manage to put it out and I hope no one is hurt.”
More to follow.