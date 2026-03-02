Police investigating an assault on a train from Woking to Guildford in which a passenger was head-butted have released CCTV images of a potential suspect.
The victim was left with a bloodied forehead after being assaulted around 10.10pm on Tuesday, December 16.
The suspect got off the train at Guildford before running across the tracks and jumping over a fence.
Officers from the British Transport Police believe the man pictured may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 806 of 16 December.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
