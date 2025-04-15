At the heart of Haslemere Youth Hub, one boy’s legacy lives on. Sixteen-year-old Steve Sully – or “Steve-O” to his friends – was killed in a tragic car crash in Hindhead on New Year’s Day in 2007. But in the years since, his name, spirit and drive have continued to shape the lives of young people in the town.
Steve was a Woolmer Hill student, apprentice builder and passionate basketball player. He had already begun coaching the sport and campaigning for youth provision in Haslemere – including the reopening of the Wey Centre, now the site of the youth hub he helped fight for.
A graffiti mural featuring Steve’s nickname and a plaque by the basketball court honour his memory. The hall itself – and the team that plays in it – might never have existed without him.
“His memory is right at the heart of it,” says his mum, Sue Sully, who works just around the corner at Hair 4 Him barbers. “I have young lads coming in all the time. They sit down and say, ‘Oh – are you Steve’s mum?’ They talk about him like he’s still here.”
Money raised in Steve’s name – and the money Sue says she would have spent on her son as he grew – has gone into supporting the youth hub.
“Steve was full of life and potential,” Sue adds. “We’ve already lost too many. I just want to keep his memory alive – and give other young people the chances he was fighting for.
“Only people who’ve lost a child know what that feels like – but with the youth hub, it’s like part of him is still living. As a mother, that means more than I can explain. I think Steve would be really happy to know that, even now, he’s at the heart of Haslemere.”