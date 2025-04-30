Birdworld has offered a glimpse of its ambitious redevelopment plans, including what it says will be largest indoor play area of its kind in the region.
The new 1,700-square-foot indoor play zone and café will be among a host of new attractions at the bird park, based in Rowledge, near Farnham.
Birdworld is currently undergoing a multi-million-pound transformation, which includes its first rebranding since it was opened in 1968.
The new play area will offer a weatherproof space that will help Birdworld evolve into a year-round destination.
It’s a headline feature of a wider rebrand centred on the theme Naturally Playful, to represent fun, learning and connection with the natural world.
Outdoors, the park’s new Adventure Play area will wind through the woodland, with bird nest towers, rope bridges and a spiral clamber net.
The Spriglet Village, complete with accessible paths at varying heights, aims to ensure play is inclusive and welcoming.
“Birdworld is set to be a place of wonder and learning for all families, and we wanted to reflect this in our new branding and website,” said Woodies Wheeler-Bennett, marketing manager at the park.
“Our updated identity perfectly aligns with Birdworld’s values: family comes first, fun is for everyone, and nature is the best teacher.
“We’re proud of our Haskins heritage and are committed to creating enriching, safe spaces where families can connect, learn, and explore together. From encouraging discovery to supporting conservation – Naturally Playful is a promise we’re thrilled to bring to life.”
These developments are part of a broader revamp including the new branding identity
This introduces a vibrant colour palette and playful illustrations representing Nature, Adventure, Feathers and Play.
Birdworld’s new website will also offer a more streamlined ticketing process, a fresh blog, and the latest news on the park’s redevelopment.