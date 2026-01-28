Businesses across Guildford and Waverley are being invited to the fourth annual Guildford & Waverley Business Question Time.
The free event, which is taking place on Monday, March 16, at the Harbour Hotel on Guildford’s High Street, is organised jointly by Guildford Borough Council and Waverley Borough Council.
It aims to give local businesses the opportunity to network, exchange ideas and hear from leading figures from across the region.
This year’s theme, Resilience in the Digital Age, will focus on how companies can strengthen their operations and respond to rapidly changing digital challenges. The keynote speaker will be Jane Frankland MBE, an internationally recognised cyber security expert and award-winning author.
Following the keynote address, delegates will be able to put questions to a panel of business leaders on topics including digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, women in business, and practical advice for starting or growing a business.
The 2026 panel members will include Chris Hurren, office managing partner at RSM Guildford; Sush Patel, managing director at Stag Print; Dr Alison Callwood, founder and chief executive of Sammi-Select and associate professor at the University of Surrey; Maggie Howell, chief executive of Surrey Hills Enterprises; Fay Sharpe OBE, founder of Fast Forward 15; and Pete Glanville, creative director and chief executive of Farnham Maltings.
The evening will also include networking opportunities with light refreshments, allowing local business leaders to make new connections.
Cllr Liz Townsend BEM, Waverley Borough Council deputy leader, said: “Business Question Time has become a flagship event, bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders from every sector.
“We encourage businesses of all sizes to join us, share experiences and make new connections.”
Cllr Vanessa King, Guildford Borough Council lead for economy, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the strength and ambition of our local business community and hear from world-class speaker Jane Frankland MBE.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.