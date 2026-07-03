The past month's been busy with the Neuroinclusive Workplace business starting to gain traction.
Working with fantastic local business mentor Hannah Logan, we're showcasing the benefits of making the workplace more neuroinclusive for all.
From working with Hampshire County Council's business growth programme, and having vital conversations there, to meetings with Havant & East Hants Mind and other professionals in HR, tribunal and arbitration services.
From the brief time we've been sharing our work and looking for allies, resources and champions in the space, we've met positivity and encouragement. It's clear there is a high need for this type of training and insight.
Whenever neurodiversity gets discussed, the framing is always a "problem" to solve, and that alone is a damaging mindset to work from. From headlines and political point scoring to tribunals and healthcare – is what we're doing working? I'd argue, clearly not.
The "them" vs "us" mindset also has to change. We're not a problem to be managed; we're an underserved community with resources and skills being excluded.
Twenty per cent of our population is neurodivergent, a figure many leaders in the space agree upon, one in five people, of which a large percentage are under- or unemployed.
Imagine the economic benefit to the nation if we were to tap into this undervalued resource and use those skills and talents to build a kinder future.
A key goal is to help switch perspectives and use the social model of disability: a wheelchair user isn't disabled by their mobility issues, they're disabled by stairs. Remove the barriers, reduce the disability – are headphones really an issue?
The future will be more inclusive for all, as new generations come to see the old divisions as merely politically expedient. More unites us than divides us on this ball of rock hurtling through space. Have an awesome week.
By Stuart Morrison
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