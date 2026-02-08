There will be daffodils for remembrance and hope at the Spire Church, South Street, on the afternoon of Thursday, February 19.
The annual Daffodil Service, run by Farnham Assist and the Spire, will begin at 3pm and will be a chance to remember loved ones who have died. Everyone attending will receive a daffodil as a positive symbol of hope, and the service is open to all, regardless of religious belief.
The service will last around 45 minutes and will be followed by refreshments. There is no charge and no need to book.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.