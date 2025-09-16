The Harting Society
The Harting Society will enjoy a talk by Ryan Watts entitled Creative South Harting at Harting Village Hall in South Harting on October 2 at 7.30pm.
Inspired by the famous art patron Peggy Guggenheim and her pre-war life in South Harting and Hurst, this talk explores some of the many creative individuals who have called South Harting their home.
A walk around this area was created as part of Petersfield Museum’s recent Guggenheim exhibition, and this talk will take the audience on a virtual tour of that route, stopping at the homes of Theodore Garman, Anthony Trollope, Gunning King, Dora Crockett and more, exploring their lives and art works.
Ryan Watts is head of operations and engagement at Petersfield Museum and Art Gallery. This role includes telling stories of the museum’s exhibitions, people and collections in as many creative and new ways as possible, from theatre and podcasts to walks and talks.
The bar opens at 7pm. Non-members and guests are very welcome and invited to make a contribution of £5 towards costs. For membership enquiries email Sarah Wilcox at [email protected]
Alton Art Society
Alton Art Society made a great presentation for Alton Heritage Day on September 13.
There was a superb display of the society’s history, as it is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, a few pieces of artwork, and details of its annual exhibition at the Alton Assembly Rooms, which starts on October 11.
Bramshott & Liphook Arts & Crafts Society
At the latest society meeting, local professional artist Caroline Strong gave a demonstration of drawing a tiger cub using watercolour pencils, coloured pencils and a watercolour wash.
Caroline calls herself an artist of the natural world, as she likes to paint or draw an eclectic mix of different things, whether it be a beautiful landscape or seascape, a flower, an animal, a bird, a butterfly or bee, or even lichen and fungi.
Her artwork has won awards and she has had articles published in art magazines. She also teaches and accepts commissions.
Caroline had already started on the drawing by using an A3 black and white copy of the reference photo to make a tracing on to Clairefontaine Pastelmat paper.
She used this because it was a premium, sanded pastel paper that offered excellent grip and texture, making it ideal for pastel and pencil techniques. The velvety surface was ideal for layering colours.
Caroline then used just three dry watercolour pencils - orangie brown, black and white - to sketch in the base colours, working in the direction of the fur.
Then, using a No.6 brush, she activated the colour with water. Once this had dried Caroline used Faber-Castell Polychromos Artists Colour Pencils to start the layers of colour, sometimes up to 20, by which time the roughness of the paper had gone. Caroline explained it was the tonal values that made her work a painting rather than a drawing.
She started with the larger areas, working down to the finer details, moving over the whole painting, rather than just concentrating on one area at a time. To protect her work from smudging, she used Glassine Paper.
Caroline explained that once there was a build-up of colour, the oils in the pencils repelled the watercolour wash that went on near the end of the process. She said she was hoping to have this painting ready to show at the Bramshott and Liphook Arts and Crafts Society annual exhibition.
This free exhibition will have a selection of members’ works on display and for sale. There will be paintings, ceramics, crafts and cards, and refreshments will be available.
It will take place at the Millennium Centre in Ontario Way, Liphook, on October 16 (7.30pm to 9.30pm), October 17 and 18 (10am to 5pm) and October 19 (10am to 4.30pm). For more information visit https://www.liphookartsandcrafts.org.uk/annual-exhibition
The Arts Society Alton
The Arts Society Alton’s September lecture was given by renowned art historian Douglas Skeggs, who gave an illustrated talk on Prague and its history, entitled Prague - The City of the Winter Queen, which was educational, informative and amusing.
Prague is now the capital of the Czech Republic, but back in the ninth century it was the seat of the Přemyslid Dynasty after Princess Libuše married a ploughman called Přemysl.
Together they formed the dynasty, which lasted for several decades. Princess Libuše predicted the growth of the city which later became Prague.
Through the Middle Ages it became a centre of trade and culture. In the 14th century the Holy Roman Emperor Charles IV made Prague his imperial capital and oversaw a period of growth.
Many of its famous buildings date back to that time, including The Charles Bridge (1357) and St Vitus Cathedral. The latter was not completed until 1929 by Peter Parker.
Wenceslas Square is named after Wenceslas of Prague, who was a pious ruler known for promoting Christianity - hence the well-known Christmas carol. However he did murder his mother and was later killed by his brother.
Over the centuries there have been many religious struggles and risings against Catholics. Over the years there have been several ‘defenestrations’ resulting from these conflicts.
Jan Hus, a lecturer at Charles University in Prague and a religious fanatic, was eventually executed by burning at the stake. There is a memorial to him in the city.
Many outstanding buildings were erected in the late 15th and early 16th centuries, including Prague Castle and the Vladislav Hall (1493 to 1502).
The famous Astronomical Clock was built over the years from 1410 to 1490. It is attributed to Jan Hanuš who, on its completion, was blinded so that he could not build another one like it. In revenge he disabled the clock, which could not be repaired for another 100 years.
Many scholars and artists were attracted to the city, especially during the 19th century. Bedřich Smetana composed Má vlast (My Country) in 1879 while living there.
Antonín Dvořák, the Czech composer, wrote his Symphony No 9 in E minor (from The New World) in 1893. His grave can be found in Prague.
Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, is known as The City of a Hundred Spires - it is certainly a city worth visiting.
For further details about The Arts Society Alton and its programme of lectures, special interest days and visits, visit www.TASAlton.com
Sheila Gadsby
Alton Probus Club
Probus clubs provide the opportunity for retired and semi-retired professional and business men to meet others, make new friends, and maintain and expand their interests.
The Alton Probus Club, started in 1971, is very popular and currently has 51 members. The current annual subscription is £20 and there are members with a variety of backgrounds – accountants, architects, engineers, bankers, educationalists, self- employed businessmen and many others.
The men’s club meets for lunch on the last Friday of each month at Medstead Village Hall. The meal is followed by an invited speaker. Recent presentations, which are usually booked up to a year in advance, have included such topics as local history, aviation, travel, medical science, ocean yacht racing and theatrical superstitions.
Group outings on varied specialised subjects are organised throughout the year. Recent trips have been made to Bremont luxury watchmakers, the garden of the manor house in Upton Grey, the Army Flying Museum and the Farnborough Air Sciences Museum.
For the remaining part of this year planned visits include vintage Bentley and RAF Odiham.
For more information visit www.altonprobus.org.uk or call membership secretary Jeff Oglethorpe on 01420 82401.
Milford Probus Club
William Hogarth gave a unique perspective of Georgian London.
After a congenial lunch on November 21, Milford Probus Club members, guests and visitors will explore this perspective with Dr Helen Naylor, a favourite speaker with a talent for bringing history to life, in her talk Hogarth: Vice, Satire and Welfare.
Hogarth’s city scenes are dynamic and chaotic. Helen contrasts this with his contemporary Canaletto’s sanitised view of London and examines what can be learned from his depiction of high and low culture and human nature.
London was Hogarth’s stage. He wove real people and places into his pictures, notably A Harlot’s Progress and Four Times a Day, which examine London’s dark underbelly, its vices and debauchery.
Hogarth’s art was an improbable success. It led to legislation, including the first copyright laws and using Gin Lane as a potent anti-alcohol poster for the Gin Act of 1751.
Visitors are very welcome, and the lunch and talk will cost £32. To book lunch - the Monday before - email Miranda O’Brien at [email protected] or call her on 01483 423398.
Milford Probus Club is for retired and semi-retired business and professional men and women who enjoy comradeship, informative talks and wider activities. For more information visit www.milfordprobus.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.