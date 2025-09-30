Petersfield Evening Women’s Institute
Last week, WI members in Petersfield gathered in the town centre to recreate a historic photograph of local WI women, originally discovered in the Petersfield Museum archives.
More than 30 members, dressed in the traditional suffragette colours of green, purple and white, assembled on the corner of Petersfield High Street, standing proudly in the very same spot as their predecessors.
The occasion was a double celebration: the first anniversary of the newly established Petersfield Evening branch, and 110 years since the founding of the Women’s Institute in the UK.
The commemorative photo was taken by the Petersfield Photographic Society and will be shared with the museum to mark this important moment of connection between past and present.
After the photograph, members continued the celebrations at Gallery 30, where tea, cake, and plenty of laughter brought everyone together in true WI spirit.
Founded in 1915 in Llanfairpwll, Anglesey, the WI was established to bring women together, provide educational opportunities, and campaign on issues that matter to communities.
The organisation has grown into the largest women’s voluntary movement in the UK, renowned for inspiring women, building friendships, and supporting local causes.
Petersfield Evening WI, launched in 2023, carries this legacy forward in a modern, dynamic way while still honouring the traditions of those who came before.
Chloe Pyatt, president of Petersfield Evening WI, said: “It was a privilege to continue the work of the WI with our modern, dynamic branch. Seeing new members develop friendships and connections has been wonderful, and our first year has shown how much women value having a space to come together, learn, and support one another.
“Membership is thriving, and our busy sub-groups—ranging from walking netball, running, and book clubs to craft and social activities—show just how much energy and creativity there is in our community.”
With a growing membership and an exciting programme of speakers, events, and activities, Petersfield Evening WI looks forward to building on its successes and ensuring that the WI continues to be a vibrant and welcoming part of community life for many years to come.
Farnham Book Club
Farnham Book Club is a friendly and welcoming local book club which meets in the Southwest Kiln Room at Farnham Maltings on the third Tuesday of the month at 7.45pm.
Each member has an opportunity to suggest future reads. At the meetings a short presentation is given regarding the current book's author prior to a lively discussion about the read.
The read for September was Wolf Den by Elodie Harper, it was an account of a group of women sold into slavery in Pompeii prior to the volcanic eruption.
It described the cruelty of Roman society, which to an extent still exists worldwide today with people being trafficked into modern day slavery. The book was well received and achieved a high score of 7.3 out of 10.
Coming reads are: October 21 — Dead Water by Ann Cleeves. Book five in the Shetland series, a journalist’s murder draws Inspector Willow Reeves and Jimmy Perez into a tense case where island secrets and politics collide; November 18 — Enigma by Robert Harris. Set in World War II Bletchley Park, codebreaker Tom Jericho faces both the challenge of cracking German ciphers and uncovering a possible spy in their midst; and December 16 — The Glass Maker by Tracy Chevalier. From 15th-century Venice to the present, a family’s story unfolds through generations of glassmaking, blending art, ambition and resilience.
Rowledge Volunteers
There was no shortage of smiles or delicious cake at the latest Four Seasons Afternoon Tea, as more than 65 Rowledge residents gathered to celebrate the joys of autumn with cups of tea, lively chatter and a visit from Farnham mayor Cllr George Murray.
The event in the Frensham Heights School ballroom featured a plentiful spread of tea, coffee and home-made cakes plus a raffle.
The Four Seasons Afternoon Teas are made possible by financial support from Surrey county councillor Michaela Martin and the Rowledge Village Fayre.
Now in their second year, they are the brainchild of Rowledge residents Nora Tarrant, Tim Corry, Jan Clark, Mandy Main and Richard Banes-Walker, who wanted to bring the senior members of the village community together through seasonal gatherings.
Nora said: “We just wanted to create a space for people to meet, chat and feel connected. We’re so grateful to the wonderful team of volunteers, the mayor and Frensham Heights for making it such a special afternoon. It really does feel like it gets better each time.”
Tim added: “The most important thanks go to the attendees. It’s like one big family - the joy and laughter in the room was infectious.”
Next up in the Four Seasons series will be the Festive Jingle gathering at Rowledge Village Hall in December.
Residents will receive their invitations in November but everyone is welcome to attend, help out, spread the word or suggest someone to add to the guest list.
For more information follow Rowledge Volunteers on Facebook.
Hygiene Bank Farnham and Aldershot
The Hygiene Bank Farnham and Aldershot is looking for a new volunteer project co-ordinator to help keep its vital service running, supplying hygiene and cleaning products to people in need across Farnham, Aldershot, Fleet and nearby towns.
Since March 2023, the project has been led by Helena, who is stepping down due to family commitments. Without a replacement, this much-valued initiative may be forced to close.
Helena said: “Being project co-ordinator of the Farnham and Aldershot Hygiene Bank has been a very busy and enjoyable voluntary role.
“I’ve built strong relationships and seen the difference this support makes to people’s lives - it has been one of the most rewarding roles I’ve ever taken on.”
The project now supports 22 community partners including schools, food banks, a women’s refuge and a homeless shelter, and the need is growing fast.
The role involves co-ordinating volunteers, overseeing collection points, managing supplies and fundraising, as well as general organisation and communication.
While unpaid, the role offers the chance to make a real difference in the community. To find out more, email [email protected]
Williams Club for the Visually Impaired
The club hosted the talented Gareth who entertained members with wonderful songs from the 1950s and beyond.
They also marked the 65th wedding anniversary of Pat and Eddie, and Gareth sang them a lovely romantic song.
Members also celebrated Hazel’s 92nd birthday with a rendition of Happy Birthday, again with Gareth on lead vocals.
They then enjoyed a simply sumptuous afternoon tea provided by the wonderful team from St Joans.
The afternoon meeting ended with the Williams Club’s infamous raffle.
The Williams Club for the Visually Impaired meets monthly, usually on the first Wednesday of the month between 2pm and 4pm, often at the Baptist Church in Farnham.
Its next meeting is on Tuesday, November 4 when it will be a bit of a royal do, with a right royal quiz.
The club is in the process of pulling together an exciting calendar of events for 2026.
New members and volunteers are most welcome, and there is no membership fee.
Age Concern Hampshire
Age Concern Hampshire hosted a special dedication ceremony at the Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre in Locks Heath to honour the life and legacy of the late Dr Colin Godber OBE, whose long-standing passion for older people and community wellbeing shaped services across the county and beyond.
The event, which took place on October 2, saw the official dedication of the Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre in Dr Godber’s memory, including the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.
Members of his family, trustees, the local mayor, and invited guests attended the ceremony, honouring a legacy of dedication to the care and wellbeing of older people.
Dr Godber, who served as a consultant in old age psychiatry in Hampshire for over three decades, was known not only for his clinical expertise but also for his kindness, integrity, and deep commitment to patient care. A pioneer in community-based services, he helped shape modern approaches to elderly mental health and mentored a generation of practitioners.
After retiring from the NHS, Dr Godber once again immersed himself in the practical challenges of budgeting, contracts, and service provision as a voluntary board member of Age Concern Hampshire, bringing thoughtful dedication to every aspect of his role.
