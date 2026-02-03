Alresford Young Farmers
Alresford Young Farmers, who meet every Wednesday evening, had a fantastic year of events raising money for charity, coming to a total raised of £2,100. This will be split between local charity Sebastian’s Action Trust and the Farming Community Network.
They have already raised £800 for two new charities this year, Naomi House and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, and hope to raise even more with the help of their annual Muck Lug taking place on February 22, in and around Alresford.
The Tantum Trust
Local charity The Tantum Trust distributed £30,000 worth of supermarket vouchers in December to help ease the pain of the Christmas food shopping bill for the poorest local families.
The vouchers were packaged up by the team of voluntary trustees and delivered to local schools, which identified the families which needed the support at this very expensive time.
The charity was touched by the number of families which thanked them, saying that they could use the contributions to buy some better food and treat their children.
The Tantum Trust has been established for just over 30 years and has made grants of more than £1.5 million to the poorest people in its local community in that time.
Grants for people in desperate need can be used for any essential items or needs. Applications need to be made via an agency such as Citizens Advice, a social prescriber or school.
The charity is always delighted to receive donations and these can be made at www.thetantumtrust.co.uk
The Arts Society Alton
The Arts Society Alton kicked off the new year on January 13 with The Virgins of the National Gallery by Anthony Russell, a visually stunning lecture.
There was less of an educational flavour to it but more one of awe and wonder at a succession of beautiful paintings in the national collection.
Searching the National Gallery website with Virgin and child as the keywords, 434 pictures were identified among the 2,500 in the collection.
Anthony led members chronologically and stylistically through a selection of the astonishing pictures that are free to view for all. Those unable to visit the National Gallery, in Trafalgar Square, can marvel at the pictures on its website. Searching is easy and clicking on a particular picture reveals a wealth of information about it.
There was also an element of mindfulness during the talk, as Anthony paused with each image to allow members to absorb the serenity and beauty of these works, from 13th-century two-dimensional wood panel paintings to the luxurious and gilded paintings of the High Renaissance.
The cult of the Virgin waned after the Reformation as a central tenet was praying directly to God rather than through the Virgin Mary or the saints.
New members are welcome. The society meets at 6.45pm for a drink and a chat before the 7.30pm lecture on the second Tuesday of the month. For more details visit https://www.tasalton.com
Lucy Picton-Turbervill
Bentley Copse Activity Centre Frost Camp
Launched in 2006 with 200 participants, Frost Camp has grown into one of the centre’s most anticipated annual events. With the exception of 2021, when government restrictions prevented large gatherings, the camp has run every year - offering thousands of young people the chance to develop new skills, build confidence and enjoy unforgettable outdoor experiences.
Despite a mild but very wet weekend, spirits remained high as Scouts from 12th Farnham joined other Scouts and Guides from Guildford, Godalming, Dorking, Woking, Henfield, Aldershot, Walton, Horley, Caterham, Odiham, Surbiton, Oxted, Winchester, Marlow, Bookham & Effingham, Reigate and Surbiton for a packed programme of activities.
A new attraction this year, the Bag Drop - where participants leap from a tower on to a giant inflatable - quickly became a favourite. It joined other adrenaline-fuelled options such as tree climbing and laser clay shooting.
The weekend featured a wide range of exhilarating challenges, including climbing, the Leap of Faith, a gladiator inflatable, Jacob’s Ladder, crate stacking, zip line rides and abseiling. For those who preferred to stay closer to the ground, activities such as air rifle shooting, archery, tomahawk throwing and fencing offered plenty of excitement.
Additional experiences included radio-controlled cars, digital orienteering, Nerf wars, a cave maze, mechanical bull riding, an adventure course, pedal go-karts, ghillie suit challenges, night line, aero ball and a quiet craft area for creative downtime.
Evenings brought their own magic. On Friday participants settled in for a film night, while Saturday featured a lively campfire, a silent disco and the unique thrill of riding the zip line in the dark.
Frost Camp continues to play a vital role in helping young people gain skills for life, offering opportunities and challenges that many groups cannot provide on their own. The event remains a testament to the dedication of volunteers and the enthusiasm of the Scouts and Guides who return year after year.
Sam, 12, a Scout from Farnham, said: “I liked being with my friends and going down the zip line in the dark as it made it fun and fast.”
Centre manager Nick Cann said: “It’s been another fantastic, if a little muddy, Frost Camp for the 20th anniversary event. Over 500 Scouts and Guides have enjoyed a huge range of activities. Thanks to the huge team of volunteers who gave up their time to help young people learn skills for life.”
The Big Dementia Conversation
A care home in Horndean held a free dementia advice event on February 11.
Care UK’s Pear Tree Court in Portsmouth Road held the session as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and how it is possible to live well with the condition.
A survey by Care UK found 39 per cent of people avoided visiting relatives with dementia because of how difficult the experience could be, and 96 per cent felt communication barriers prevented meaningful interaction.
Care UK’s third annual Big Dementia Conversation encouraged practical support and greater understanding for families and communities.
The Staying connected: a guide to dementia-friendly conversations session at Pear Tree Court was led by dementia care coach Lisa Saunders.
It explored practical ways to communicate more effectively with people living with dementia, while offering simple strategies to stay connected, reduce frustration and create more meaningful moments in everyday life.
Pear Tree Court manager Aimee Sparks said: “Spending quality time with loved ones living with dementia is incredibly important, but we know some families may find aspects of it challenging.
“While dementia may affect the way a person acts or talks, it doesn’t mean they can’t have meaningful interactions with others. That’s why we were delighted to open our doors to the community as part of this year’s The Big Dementia Conversation, to help them break down those communication barriers.”
Care UK has also launched an online advice hub featuring in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia alongside expert advice from Care UK’s specialists.
There is also a free guide packed with practical tips to help relatives overcome communication barriers and interact more easily and confidently with loved ones living with the condition. For more information visit careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation
Williams Club
The members of the Williams Club for the Blind and Partially Sighted of Farnham celebrated the first day of sunshine this year by singing and dancing.
Their latest meeting was held in the afternoon of February 4 at the Farnham Baptist Church, where they were entertained by the amazingly talented and versatile musician Harry Bassett.
Harry had the members joining in with various songs, both singing and dancing, and they all sang with gusto while doing all the choreography movements to Sweet Caroline.
He also led the members into some very loud communal singing of Happy Birthday to all the members who are celebrating their birthday in February.
A team from the Bake, Natter and Roll Farnham WI ensured that the Williams Club members were well fed with an enormous afternoon tea that they provided.
Harry also played Bake, Natter and Roll’s song that should be their theme tune - Shake, Rattle and Roll, of course.
The next get together of the club will be for lunch at Squires Garden Centre, and the next full meeting of the Williams Club will be at 2pm on April 1.
For more information about the Williams Club visit www.williamsclubfarnham.co.uk or email [email protected]
Alton Camera Club
Alton Camera Club will host a talk on Natural Light Portraiture by Helen Hoffman at Holybourne Village Hall on February 18 at 7.30pm.
Helen said: “I will talk through everything you need to know, from camera settings and equipment to light, colour, composition and prompts.”
Guests are welcome for a £5 fee.
