Bake, Natter & Roll Farnham WI
The evening of March 19 saw the team of Bake, Natter & Roll back in their usual location of the Small Hall at the Spire Church in Farnham.
They had a really interesting talk given to them about dementia by a very inspirational speaker, Lauren Fridge from Home Instead.
Lauren gave members some really fascinating facts, such as there are at present about 982,000 people in the UK living with dementia, and this is projected to rise to 1.4 million in 2040, and that one in two people will be affected by dementia in their lifetime.
She gave a list of symptoms of dementia, which include problems with memory, thinking, problem solving, language and perception, and how these, if bad enough, will affect daily life.
Lauren enlightened members on the causes of dementia, which are a mixture of risk factors. Some, including age and genes, people can do nothing about, but there are others, such as smoking and drinking alcohol, that people can stop.
Others which people have control over are taking care of themselves mentally, managing blood pressure and cholesterol, and taking care of their eyes and hearing, all of which can help reduce risk.
Lauren discussed types of dementia besides Alzheimer's, and things people can do - some of which are very simple - that can help make those living with dementia feel they are still in control.
It was a very illuminating presentation and members’ discussion afterwards with Lauren was very useful.
After her presentation, members refuelled on delicious cakes and bakes created by Gill A and Katie, then went through the day-to-day business of Bake, Natter & Roll, such as the forthcoming visit to the Mill Studio in Guildford, the Melange Quiz which raised £106 for Prostate Cancer UK, the book group meeting, and other events in which Bake, Natter & Roll are involved.
The next meeting will be on April 16 at 7.45pm, when there will be a rock painting craft night in the Small Hall at the Spire Church in South Street, Farnham. For more information email [email protected]
Alton Art Society
Jonathan Newey gave a demonstration on how to paint a tiger in acrylics to the Alton Art Society on March 21.
This well attended final demonstration of the season was preceded by the annual general meeting.
Jonathan gave a brief resume of his career as a fourth-generation artist in his family. He started as a graphic designer, and designed Huntley & Palmers biscuit tins before deciding he really wanted to paint his own works.
He uses MDF panels, primed on both sides to prevent warping, but for this demonstration he used an ampersand panel which he had primed and sanded several times to provide a very smooth surface, which is good for detail.
He used System 3 acrylics for blocking in, and Golden Fluid and acrylic inks for detail. His large brushes are nylon, and his small ones are sable.
Jonathan painted the eye first, and then, using System 3, blocked in the white areas of fur in Paynes Grey, and the yellowy brown areas in a dark brown - a mix of Burnt Sienna, Paynes Grey and Yellow Ochre - before using an old, distressed brush with Golden Fluid and/or ink to paint the fur.
He made short marks which overlapped each other and left some of the underpainting showing. If the brush is too wet, instead of getting thin lines which resemble fur, a thick line is left.
On the nose he stippled the colour. He softened the edges between coloured stripes with his finger where necessary.
Once dry, a glaze - a thin transparent layer of the correct colour, a mix of Yellow Ochre and Burnt Sienna, with glazing medium - was applied. He did not add white as this would have made the glaze cloudy.
He would normally repeat the fur and glazing layers several times, although for the demonstration there was no time for this.
The black markings can be re-done if they become too pale, and the whiskers are applied using white ink and a small pointed sable or rigger brush, making sure they are not parallel and that some cross.
Sally Cox
Farnham Weyside Rotary Club
Challengers works with Farnham Weyside Rotary Club at the Farnham Festival of Transport and recently received a significant donation from it.
This popular festival has been held in Farnham for many years and last year’s event was the most successful ever. Motoring fans brought more than 200 cars along to show and they enjoyed a day blessed with good weather.
The festival requires a considerable number of marshals to keep it safe and enjoyable, and Weyside Rotary is very grateful for the help provided by the Challengers team.
The 2026 event will take place on June 7 and there is every expectation of another splendid day.
It is a day out for the whole family, with lots for children to do while the car enthusiasts revel in the variety of machinery to look at, from veteran and vintage vehicles to supercars, motorbikes, scooters, commercial vehicles, army trucks and fire tenders. There is plenty for everyone to enjoy.
Surrey Border Movie Makers
Surrey Border Movie Makers’ meeting in March was dedicated to the world of animation.
Club member Dave Skertchly has always had a great interest in animation and is currently enrolled on a full-time animation BA degree course at the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham.
Starting 55 years ago, Dave has created many animations and this includes making a huge array of his own models and props using plasticine, pottery, cardboard and anything he can get his hands on that produces the required effect.
In 2022 Dave presented to the film club a viewing of his film Mary Rose The True Story - he says that it remains the highlight of his animation career.
During the meeting Dave discussed the animation software packages available, some of which are free, and he encouraged the audience to have a go.
Expensive cameras are not essential - many films are now made on iPhones or tablets. Artificial intelligence can be used in the club, and has been to make animations such as More Tea Vicar?, a Pixar-type 3D animated film created by Jim Reed, and another animation by Dave called Bell, Book and Candle, based on the missing panel of the Bayeux Tapestry.
These films can be viewed on the club website under ‘Challenges’. Dave is always interested to hear from anyone involved or interested in animation and can be contacted via the contact form on the website.
The next meeting will be on April 10 and will be a hands-on evening when a live band will be filmed.
Anyone interested in any aspect of film-making, including using artificial intelligence, can find out more by visiting www.surreyborder.org.uk or emailing [email protected]
Meetings are on the first Friday of the month at St Joan's Centre, 19 Tilford Road, Farnham. There is plenty of parking and the first visit is free.
Personal Development
A Petersfield-based personal development coach wants to inspire women with her debut book, which aims to guide them in finding purpose, confidence and professional fulfilment.
You Are Meant For Something Bigger has been written by Mikaela Jackson, who has spent more than a decade coaching purpose-driven women, leaders and founders.
She said: “The book is aimed at ambitious women who feel there is more to life than what they are currently experiencing.
“Over the past ten years I’ve witnessed the transformation that happens when women create space to focus on themselves, gaining clarity and reconnecting with who they are.
“This book is about helping women claim their power, realise their potential, and lead from purpose to create ripple effects of positive change in their work, their lives and the world.”
Mikaela’s journey to personal development began in 2013. She said: “I hit a bit of a low point and realised I wasn’t happy in my job, my living situation or my relationship. Only I could make the change.”
She discovered that coaching transformed her life, leading to her meeting her husband and starting her own business.
After leaving her role in technology recruitment, she founded She Almighty in 2016.
She said: “I knew I wanted to have my own business, and I thought ‘I’m 29, if I’m going to do it, I’ve just got to go for it’. I thought ‘I think I could be good at this, and I think it could help people.’”
The book draws on her decade of experience coaching women through career, business and life transitions.
Mikaela said the idea came from noticing recurring challenges among her clients.
She said: “I felt like I kept taking my clients on the same journey. The same themes and challenges kept coming up again and again.
“I love books. I love personal development. I wanted to create something that could reach more people than just one-to-one conversations.”
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