Racegoers will be backing their steeds, placing bets and competing in winding horse races as a charity Rotary Race Night gallops into Haslemere later this month.
The Rotary Club of Haslemere will host the event at Haslewey Community Centre on Friday, May 22, from 7pm.
Funds raised during the evening will support charities including ShelterBox, Sightsavers, Cut Out Cancer and Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care.
Guests will be able to race miniature horses both on screen and by physically “winding in” their runners, with opportunities to buy horses, place bets and win prizes throughout the evening.
Tickets cost £12.50 and include a fish and chips supper prepared by the Haslewey team, while a cash bar will also be available. The event is open to both Rotary members and non-members.
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