An uninsured motorist from East Hampshire who was caught driving on the M25 near Staines has been spared disqualification because of the hardship it would cause her mother.
Guildford magistrates took pity on Karina Farnlucher on Monday after the 47-year-old of The Paddock, Headley, admitted to driving a Vauxhall without third party insurance on December 21 last year.
But there were mitigating circumstances with the court hearing Farnlucher is the primary carer for her elderly mother with disqualification causing harm to her and other family members.
“The defendant is the primary care for her 83-year-old mother, who lives with her and requires constant assistance following a hip fracture in 2023,” the court heard.
“Her mother attends frequent hospital and doctor appointments for ongoing treatment and checks, and relies entirely on the defendant for transport as buses run only every three hours.
“Without the ability to drive, her mother’s health and wellbeing would be severely impacted,” with the court also hearing that Farnlucher is providing additional support to her daughter.
Farnlucher was given credit for her guilty plea with magistrates endorsing her driving licence with six penalty points for the offence, which took place between junctions 12 and 13.
The defendant was also fined £184 and ordered to pay a £74 surcharge.
