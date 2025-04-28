Fizz and birthday cake will be served on Bank Holiday Monday to mark 100 years of Headley Village Hall.
Villagers of all ages will come together to celebrate with activities and events taking place throughout the day.
A marquee will be set up on the adjacent green while some of the hall’s many users and groups will be setting up stall with crafts and demonstrations from 11am to 4pm.
A gardener’s question time will follow and the WI will serve teas and cakes before the tables are removed.
Jo Smith will give a talk about the history of the hall before the Headley Theatre Club brings the curtain down with three short comedic performances, call 01428 712892 for more details.