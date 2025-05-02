Borderlands Artists are staging an exhibition entitled Borderlands at the Museum in Haslemere Educational Museum from May 13 to 24.
The Borderlands Artists are a long-established group of professional contemporary artists who take their name from living on the borders of Surrey, Hampshire and Sussex.
Their 14 members are painters, printers, ceramicists and photographers. Their exhibition will include vibrant abstracts, wildlife watercolours, drawings, still life oil paintings, collage and prints.
The exhibition is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 5pm. For more information visit www.borderlandsartists.co.uk