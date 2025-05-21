The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company is bringing its musical comedy Gentle Harry’s Farm to outdoor venues around the Herald and Post area.
It will visit Conford Village Hall Field (June 20), Ropley Recreation Ground (June 28), Sheet Recreation Ground (July 5), The Old Rectory in Droxford (July 18) and Haslemere Museum (July 23).
The play is set among the cows and sheep of Gentle Harry’s Farm, tucked under the Downs, in July 1957.
Agnes Church and Minnie Heartfelt love their boarding school, The Gables School for Jolly Nice Girls, but domestic science college, husbands, children and the WI are calling.
Then some bounders burst into the bank in Eastbury and nick the cash, and the place is swarming with coppers. Bliss!
For tickets visit www.therudes.co.uk