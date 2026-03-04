The Whole Notes community choir will give an informal concert at St Mary’s RC Church Hall in Alton on March 19 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
It is for adults with learning disabilities, autism or social anxiety. Singers from the Camberley Whole Notes choir will join those from Alton for the free concert. No booking is required.
The choir offers members a welcoming space to have fun singing together, make friends, learn life skills, build confidence and self-esteem, and discover new talents within a supportive and inclusive group.
The Alton choir meets at the church hall in Normandy Street every Thursday during term time from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. For details call musical director Veronica Austin on 07826 256358 or email her at [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.