A free exhibition investigating the concept that there is No Life Without Death runs at the Lightbox Gallery in Woking until June 28.

The Cole-Levi Klimt gallery is presenting the work of Paul Freud, Meryl Donoghue and Eva Yates with guest artists Charlotte Worthington, Orly Kritzman and Ana Luiza Rodrigues. The exhibition is curated by Chelsey Chase.

No Life Without Death considers loss not as an endpoint, but as an inseparable condition of living. Death is not something that follows life; it lives within it, informing people’s fears, desires and capacity to remain open. When grief is resisted, life contracts. When it is faced, life sharpens and is experienced.

This exhibition turns towards an uncompromising truth: there is no life beyond death, only life lived because of it.