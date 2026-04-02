Lenny Henry will be bringing his first live tour in 16 years to G Live in Guildford on May 20 at 7.30pm.
His last outing on the stage was Cradle To Rave in 2010. Now he is Still At Large in a show that will be part stand-up, part storytelling and part conversation.
For more than five decades the actor, writer and comedian has been telling stories - on stage, on screen and through a host of characters etched into the nation’s collective memory.
Still At Large will see Lenny return to the experiences that shaped him while also exploring the ideas, challenges and creative sparks driving him today.
Lenny said: “I’m so excited to bring Still At Large to the theatres around the UK. It's good to be back on the road with my new tour because I'm this Lenny now - I'm not 16 anymore, it’s like I’ve shed 15 skins since then.
“I'm going to come on stage and tell some stories, and then the audience can ask questions too. Come and join me - you never know, you might learn something new.”
From the unforgettable days of The Lenny Henry Show and Chef!, acclaimed dramatic performances in Othello, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Every Brilliant Thing, to the co-creation of Comic Relief and multiple children’s books including Tyrone’s Cool Crown and The Boy With Wings, Lenny will trace the roles, characters and moments that have defined his remarkable career and share what continues to inspire him now as he reflects on a life lived out loud.
Expect big laughs, heart and a first-hand celebration of the many versions of Lenny - the actor, the impressionist, the comedian, the fundraiser and the author.
For tickets, priced from £35.50, call 0343 310 0055 or visit https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/en-GB
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