From the unforgettable days of The Lenny Henry Show and Chef!, acclaimed dramatic performances in Othello, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Every Brilliant Thing, to the co-creation of Comic Relief and multiple children’s books including Tyrone’s Cool Crown and The Boy With Wings, Lenny will trace the roles, characters and moments that have defined his remarkable career and share what continues to inspire him now as he reflects on a life lived out loud.