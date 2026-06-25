The Guilty Men will be playing at the West End Centre in Aldershot on October 24 at 8pm.
The band comprises Paul Burgess, Neil Cossar, Craig Fletcher, Clive Gregson and Jez Smith.
Clive and Neil started writing songs together in 2021, and after a few weeks and a lot of songs they decided to expand the enterprise from a songwriting workshop to a band, recruiting keyboardist Jez and bassist Craig, completing the line-up with Paul, a drummer with 10cc since 1973.
They named the band The Guilty Men, headed into a recording studio and in September 2024 released a 13-track album called Invisible Confetti, which spawned the singles Susan’s Back Drinking and Dangerous Girl.
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