More than 1,000 people filled Guildford Cathedral on Monday, March 23, for the funeral of the Rt Revd Andrew Watson, Bishop of Guildford, who died on March 3, just weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The late bishop had chosen the readings, hymns and music for the funeral. His widow, Beverly, his four children and two of his siblings took part, and the congregation was given a glimpse into Andrew the family man as well as bishop.
After a welcome by the Very Revd Bob Cooper, Dean of the Cathedral, the service was led by the Rt Revd Paul Davies, Bishop of Dorking and now acting Bishop of Guildford.
The Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield, preached. He and Bishop Andrew had met in 1984 at Ridley Hall, Cambridge, when training for ordained ministry. They remained firm friends, meeting every year, and Bishop Pete described his friend as “a pastor: he loved his people; they knew it and loved him in return”.
Among the other hundreds of church leaders was Archbishop Richard Moth, leader of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.
Civic leaders and representatives of other faiths also joined the service, including Hafiz M Saeed Hashmi, Imam of Shah Jahan Mosque, Woking, who said of Bishop Andrew: “It was an honour to work alongside him in our interfaith efforts, where he consistently demonstrated wisdom, humility, and a sincere commitment to building bridges between communities.
“His dedication to dialogue, mutual respect, and service to the wider community will not be forgotten.”
At the end of the service, the bishop’s crosier was placed on the high altar and his coffin was carried out for a private burial where his family would say goodbye to the husband, father, brother and son they knew and loved so well.
The service is available on Guildford Cathedral’s YouTube channel.
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