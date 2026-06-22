Farnham Town Council has formally backed investigations into creating a more pedestrian-friendly East Street as discussions continue over the future redevelopment of the Woolmead site.
Councillors voted at a full council meeting on Thursday, June 18 to support further investigation of pedestrian priority or pedestrianisation along East Street between the Royal Deer junction and Threadneedle Road.
The move follows the publication of a vision document which proposed creating a public space linking Brightwells Yard, the Woolmead site and the wider town centre.
The council also welcomed the appointment of Farnham Estates as the preferred developer for the Woolmead site and authorised council leaders to begin discussions with the company about what could be achieved within the framework of the neighbourhood plan.
Cllr George Murray, leader of Farnham Town Council, described the Woolmead site as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to improve the area for pedestrians, residents and businesses.
"This is a key site that helps connect the new Brightwells Yard to the historic centre," he said.
The council believes the redevelopment represents the last major regeneration opportunity within the town centre and could help reverse decades of decline along East Street.
Supporters of the proposal argue that introducing pedestrian priority between the Royal Deer and Threadneedle Road could create a public piazza capable of hosting markets, events and outdoor seating while improving links between Brightwells Yard and the rest of the town.
Farnham Estates has welcomed its appointment as preferred developer, saying it understands the importance of the "gateway site" and the need to give residents and stakeholders time to comment on future proposals.
The company said it was following ongoing discussions about the future vision for East Street "with interest".
Councillors were told that discussions had already taken place with local MP Greg Stafford, Surrey County Council leader Tim Oliver, Homes England and the developer's architects, with supporters arguing that decisions on the road layout need to be considered before development proposals are finalised.
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