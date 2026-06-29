Disruption on Castle Street is set to continue until Friday, July 3 as South East Water repairs the road following a burst water main that forced its closure.
South East Water's Regional Network Manager, Paul Mann, said the leak was first reported at around 3pm on Friday, 26 June, with complex repairs carried out later that day under a road closure agreed with Surrey County Council.
Mann added that drinking water supplies were unaffected throughout, and repairs were completed by around 1am on Saturday, 27 June.
Mann said "We are sorry for any disruption caused and we are working hard to return the road to a safe and driveable condition as quickly as possible," he said, with the closure currently scheduled to lift on Friday, 3 July.
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