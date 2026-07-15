Nine fire engines were sent to tackle a large field fire after straw caught alight on farmland off Poyle Road in Tongham.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4.49pm on Monday to reports of a fire spreading across a stubble field.
Residents watched as flames raced across the field, with many saying they were fortunate the wind was blowing towards the Hog's Back rather than nearby homes in Tongham and Ash Green.
Wildlife, including deer, was seen sheltering in residents' gardens as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
Residents praised Surrey Fire and Rescue Service for its response, saying crews worked tirelessly to contain the fire.
Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the evening, damping down hotspots where the blaze had spread towards the Hog's Back.
The incident was declared over more than three hours after crews were first arrived.
A Surrey Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a crop fire at 4.49pm on Poyle Road, Tongham. We sent nine fire and rescue vehicles. Around 10 hectares of stubble was alight. This incident ended at 8.07pm."
The Tongham blaze is the latest in a busy spell for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.
Earlier this month, crews were called to a wildfire at Whitmoor Common near Guildford, just days after tackling another blaze at the same nature reserve.
The fire service has urged people to take extra care during the current hot and dry weather, reminding the public not to light fires or use disposable barbecues in the countryside.
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