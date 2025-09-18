New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Frensham Village Lunch at Royal British Legion Club, Shortfield Common Road, Frensham, Farnham; rated on August 27
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Daisy Sandwiches at Godalming Railway Station, Station Approach, Godalming, Surrey; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys, Woolsack Way, Godalming, Surrey; rated on August 18
• Rated 3: Village Grill at 252 High Street, Cranleigh, Surrey; rated on August 13