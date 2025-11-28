The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Godalming and Ash constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 28, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Godalming and Ash were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 3,910 out of 2,957,053 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,387 out of 1,036,901 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 728 out of 636,507 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 335 out of 173,985 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 325 out of 258,991 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 268 out of 105,502 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 243 out of 191,100 total signatures
• Keep 5-year ILR terms to Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visas — 218 out of 114,139 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 197 out of 183,452 total signatures
• Reduce the school week to four days a week — 176 out of 125,646 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.