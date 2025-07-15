A community venue in Headley Down is flourishing a month after changing hands with an exciting programme of events and initiative planned.
The future looks bright for Woodlands Community Hall (WCH) with new guardians Y Plus Youth Services CIC taking over the much-loved space from EHDC.
East Hampshire District Council officially transferred management to Y Plus on June 18 with new youth services, events and inclusive activities for all ages set to launch over the summer and autumn.
The transfer is the first of several to come, with EHDC also expected to offload the former EcoStation and Northern Gateway site on Camp Road, Bordon, later this year.
A quick glance of the WCH calendar reveals how much is going on with sessions and initiatives including Toddler Stay and Play, ADHD coaching, music lessons, a book exchange and a Friday Night Social, Food & Quiz.
But more is planned from painting classes and dementia choir session to table tennis and tea dances with Y Plus keen to hear what users would like the hall to offer.
“We're really keen to work with local people to provide them with what they want, and need, at Woodlands Hall, both now and in the future,” said Jodie Gibbs-Farrow, Y Plus Youth Services founder and director.
Y Plus will be partnering with organisations to re-launch an on-site nursery in September with Cllr Adeel Shah, EHDC portfolio holder for development and engagement, hailing the transfer as a “fantastic example of a local organisation stepping up to run a valued community facility.”
Anthony Williams, EHDC councillor for Headley Ward, added: “The new activities planned will make a real difference to the lives of local people in Headley Down and surrounding areas, thus ensuring that the building will continue to be of benefit to the whole community.”
