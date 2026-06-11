Research has shown reports of domestic abuse can increase during major football tournaments, with incidents rising during matches and in the hours immediately afterwards.
The call comes as the county’s work to support victims and prevent abuse has been highlighted nationally and new awareness campaigns are launched across the county.
The campaign, funded through the council's public health team and supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones, aims to raise awareness of domestic abuse and encourage those affected to seek support.
Ms Jones said: "The World Cup can become a time of fear and isolation for those on the receiving end of controlling, coercive and violent behaviour. We must challenge dangerous behaviours and ensure that people living with domestic abuse know they are not alone and there is support available.
"I would urge people to watch out for each other and report any abusive behaviour they witness or experience themselves.
"Football itself and the World Cup are not responsible, but sadly through alcohol and increased emotions these tournaments can create an atmosphere where perpetrators are more likely to commit domestic abuse.
"Football is part of our culture, and we should be able to enjoy these matches together, however, we must do all we can to protect victims, survivors and their children by showing domestic abuse the red card."
The issue has also been highlighted at a national level through a House of Lords inquiry examining the impact and effectiveness of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.
Simon Bryant, Hampshire County Council's director of public health, recently gave evidence to the House of Lords Domestic Abuse Act 2021 Committee, outlining how organisations across Hampshire work together to support victims and prevent abuse.
Mr Bryant chairs the Hampshire Domestic Abuse Partnership, which brings together organisations from local government, health, policing, housing, education and the voluntary sector.
During the session, he highlighted the importance of partnership working, early intervention and support for children and young people affected by domestic abuse.
Mr Bryant said: "In Hampshire, we have built a strong partnership approach to help ensure victims and survivors can access the right support at the right time, and we welcome the opportunity for this work to help inform national discussions about the effectiveness of the Domestic Abuse Act.
"While the Act has strengthened collaboration and accountability, there is still more to do, particularly around prevention, support for children and young people, and ensuring services are sustainable for the long term."
He added: "The launch of our campaign is a timely reminder that while football brings communities together, for some people major tournaments can increase risk at home, and we encourage anyone affected to reach out for help."
The Hampshire Domestic Abuse Advice Line, run by Stop Domestic Abuse, offers free, confidential and independent support for anyone affected by domestic abuse.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.