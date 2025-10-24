Police have appealed for the public’s help in a finding a missing 13-year-old boy from Alton.
Draco was last seen in the Mayfield Road area of Farnborough around 9am this morning (Friday, October 24).
He is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall with a skinny build, brown and blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a red and blue bomber jacket with a hood, and was also believed to be wearing black or dark grey trousers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 44250482116.
