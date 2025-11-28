The Met Office said a slow-moving band of heavy rain will push across central-southern and south-east England during Monday, possibly lasting into Tuesday morning.
Rainfall totals of 20 to 30mm are expected across much of the warning area, with as much as 50 to 60mm possible over higher ground such as the North and South Downs. The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, reaching gale force in some coastal areas.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with possible damage to buildings. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight risk of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and surface water could make driving conditions difficult, with the possibility of some road closures. There is also a slight chance of power cuts and the loss of other services to some properties, and a small risk that a few communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
The Met Office advises residents in at-risk areas to check whether their property could flood and to consider preparing a flood plan and emergency kit. Drivers and public transport users are urged to check road conditions and timetables before travelling and to amend plans if necessary.
The yellow warning has been issued because the likelihood of disruption is low but the potential impacts could be moderate.
The warning covers London and the South East.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.