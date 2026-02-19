The departure of Farnham Residents Group from the Waverley Borough Council table is a sign the authority’s ruling party is failing residents in the town and Haslemere.
That seems to be the view of Farnham & Bordon MP, Greg Stafford, in a swipe at the Liberal Democrats following this morning’s announcement.
He said: “Housebuilding has collapsed, and a lack of proper oversight has turned the area into a playground for overzealous developers, while the leadership focuses on its own interests.
“Millions in community infrastructure improvement funds have been collected, yet most remain unspent, even as costs for clearly problematic projects continue to spiral.”
Mr Stafford added: “I’m disappointed it has taken the FRG group so long to recognise how damaging this leadership has been for Farnham.
“But I welcome their attempt, at long last, to put Farnham first in their swansong on Waverley Borough Council.”
