Hampshire County Council have been urged not to “cancel democracy” amid reports that elections could be delayed for a second year.
The Liberal Democrats have raised serious concerns that county council elections could be put off again as part of ongoing government devolution and reorganisation plans.
There was outcry early this year when the 2025 HCC elections were postponed to May 2026.
In a statement released yesterday, the Liberal Democrats have urged HCC not to postpone them again, saying a further delay would extend councillors’ terms beyond their original mandate and deny residents a timely democratic vote.
“The news that county council elections in Hampshire may be delayed for the second year running is deeply worrying,” said Dominic Martin, Liberal Democrat candidate for East Hampshire.
“It is essential the Conservative leadership at HCC quickly confirm that they will not be seeking a postponement and that elections will take place in May 2026, already one year behind schedule.
Liberal Democrat Leader in HCC Keith House, added: “The Council has no mandate – it must not seek to cancel democracy again.”
