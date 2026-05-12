An original script from a recently rediscovered lost episode of the Morecambe & Wise Show is set to go under the hammer at a Surrey auction house.
The episode, first broadcast on September 16, 1968, has been selected for repeat screening on BBC iPlayer and BBC Four on May 14, to mark the centenary of Eric Morecambe’s birth.
The complete script, which includes the celebrated “boxing sketch”, will be be auctioned by Ewbank’s, based at Send, on May 29.
The item was the property of Pauline Bennett, who appeared on the programme as a member of 1960s pop trio The Paper Dolls.
Like the Spice Girls three decades later, each member of The Paper Dolls performed under a nickname. The group featured vocalist Susie “Tiger” Mathis, Pauline “Spyder” Bennett and Sue “Copper” Marshall.
Ms Bennett had previously worked with Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise in pantomime and recalled the warmth and kindness shown by the comedy duo during filming. She remembered them taking time to wish the trio luck before they performed their follow-up single, “My Life (Is In Your Hands)”, on the show.
The single was released shortly after the group’s debut hit, “Something Here In My Heart (Keeps A-Tellin’ Me No)”, which reached number 11 in the UK Singles Chart in 1968.
The missing episode was rediscovered following research by charity Film is Fabulous, which featured on BBC Breakfast. Surviving 16mm black-and-white footage was uncovered in the private collection of a former television industry professional.
The overseas distribution print did not include the “boxing sketch”, which originally aired as part of the programme in 1968.
The episode was the third instalment of Morecambe and Wise’s first BBC series following their return to the corporation after working in commercial television, and one of four missing episodes from the run.
Dated July 14, 1968, the script is titled The Morecambe & Wise Show No. 3, Recording Script, T.C.8, Rec. No: VTC/6HT/46358, Project No: 1258/2163. It includes a one-page running order and script pages written by comedy partnership Sid Green and Dick Hills.
Sketches featured include a nudist colony scene starring Ann Hamilton as Pauline, marking the first of her 41 appearances in the BBC series, and a sketch featuring Jenny-Lee Wright as Eric’s niece.
The script also contains the full 4 min 32 sec “missing” boxing sketch featuring Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise under the supervision of referee Jimmy Lee, alongside references to performances by The Paper Dolls and Greek vocal and guitar group Trio Athene. The show’s orchestra was conducted by musical director Alyn Ainsworth.
Printed across 37 yellow pages and secured with a single metal brad in the top-left corner, the unbound script is expected to fetch £1,000 to £1,500.
Denise Kelly, consultant specialist at Ewbank’s, said: “Morecambe and Wise shared a professional partnership and friendship that lasted from 1941 until Eric Morecambe’s sudden death in 1984.
“The comedy duo, particularly through their television shows in the 1970s and their highly successful Christmas Specials, became a staple of British popular culture and have been described as ‘the best-loved double-act that Britain has ever produced’.
“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a script from a magnificent rediscovered episode.”
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