Local MPs have raised concerns about the Government’s proposals to scrap the legal requirement for public notices to appear in local media publications.
Conservatives Damian Hinds, MP for East Hampshire, and Greg Stafford, MP for Farnham and Bordon, both said that the Labour Government plans to reform licensing regulations could threaten local democracy and accountability if implemented.
Mr Hinds said he would be raising these issues directly with the relevant minister of state.
He said: “Local newspapers play a vital role in keeping communities informed, especially about changes that affect them directly.
“In East Hampshire we are fortunate to have local papers with quality journalism focusing on what really matters to local people.
“I’ll be urging Business Secretary Peter Kyle to rethink this proposal, which could heighten the financial pressures facing local journalism.
“Removing the requirement to publish public notices, particularly around licensing changes and local governance arrangements, as proposed in separate government legislation, risks leaving communities less informed and more disconnected from the decisions being made on their doorstep.”
Mr Stafford said the proposals were ill-judged and were not the measures needed to support the hard-hit hospitality industry.
“It’s right that the Government looks at ways to modernise and simplify regulations, but this feels like a distraction from the real issues facing our pubs and hospitality sector,” he said.
“The cost pressures on landlords, the impact of inflation, and the challenges of running small venues right now are far more pressing than tinkering with how notices are advertised.
“Our local media play an important role in keeping residents informed, and I’d be concerned about any unintended consequences that weaken that.
“While cutting red tape is often sensible, the Government needs to focus on the big picture – making sure local businesses and communities have the conditions they need to thrive.”
The Government’s Licensing Taskforce, which recommended the change, was largely made up of representatives from the hospitality and night-time industries, with no media representatives involved.
A separate government bill would also remove the requirement for local councils to publish notices on governance changes in newspapers – a move critics say would further erode public transparency.
News Media Association chairman Danny Cammiade, who is also chief executive of Tindle Newspapers, which owns this publication, said: “Local news media in print and digital provide a highly trusted and independent environment for public notices to appear in, with local journalists often reporting on the content of the notices.
“Developed with funding and expertise from Google, the industry’s Public Notice Portal has increased the reach of public notices online, with the print requirement remaining essential for ensuring those who cannot, or prefer not to, use digital technology can access the notices.
“Removing alcohol licensing notices from local papers would undermine this work and leave local communities shrouded in secrecy. Ministers must change course and abandon this misguided plan.”
A consultation on the proposals was launched on Friday, October 9, by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Peter Kyle.
