The Mayor of Waverley, Cllr Penny Rivers, said: “This is great news for Farnham - the new bridge and the reopening of the Borelli Walk create much improved infrastructure for all those people putting on their walking shoes or taking the bike to get around town in a sustainable way. We do know that it'll be tempting to cycle over the new pedestrian bridge - but for everyone's safety, please take a short break from the pedals and show consideration for others.”