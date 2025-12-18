A new pedestrian bridge at Brightwells Yard has opened, improving walking and cycling routes across the river in Farnham town centre.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony this week, led by the Mayor of Waverley, Councillor Penny Rivers, and the Mayor of Farnham, Councillor George Murray, marked the bridge’s completion.
The bridge provides an alternative to the existing small wooden footbridge and offers improved access for people crossing the river, including those heading to Farnham Leisure Centre, the cinema, Farnham Youth Club 40 Degreez, or travelling to and from the station.
Located at the river end of Brightwells Yard, the bridge links across to the centre of Borelli Walk. Borelli Walk has also reopened, with a new shared surface for pedestrians and cyclists.
Cyclists can use the bridge but must dismount and walk their bikes across.
The Mayor of Waverley, Cllr Penny Rivers, said: “This is great news for Farnham - the new bridge and the reopening of the Borelli Walk create much improved infrastructure for all those people putting on their walking shoes or taking the bike to get around town in a sustainable way. We do know that it'll be tempting to cycle over the new pedestrian bridge - but for everyone's safety, please take a short break from the pedals and show consideration for others.”
The Mayor of Farnham, Cllr George Murray, added: “The new pedestrian bridge is a great addition to Farnham. It not only provides a more scenic and efficient route across the river but also enhances the overall experience of moving around our town, supporting a healthier, more active lifestyle for all.”
The bridge and improvements to Borelli Walk form part of the Farnham Infrastructure Programme, which aims to make walking and cycling around the town centre easier, safer and more attractive.
