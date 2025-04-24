Haslemere Hospital implemented a temporary ward merger over the Easter weekend, reigniting local fears about the long-term future of its inpatient services.
A senior official from the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust stated that Haslemere Hospital saw a temporary drop in inpatient numbers after nine patients were discharged in the days leading up to Easter.
The spokesperson said: “As is usual in these circumstances the clinical leadership team configure the areas in the most appropriate way to provide safe and efficient care whilst remaining within the single sex accommodation rules.
“This has meant that for today, the most appropriate configuration was to cohort those patients in one ward.”
Gregory Stafford MP reassured his constituents that the ward configuration was a standard operational adjustment during holiday periods.
He said that staffing levels remained unchanged and that both wards were expected to return to full capacity by the end of the following week.
This development follows recent concerns about the future of Haslemere Hospital's inpatient services, after the GP practice providing medical cover for the 16 rehabilitation beds announced it would withdraw the service after May 21.
The two wards, which are mainly used by older adults with complex needs, face being put on hold until a replacement is found.
The Trust is actively seeking a replacement to ensure the continuity of care.
In the interim, four beds will be made available at Milford Hospital, although this still leaves a shortfall of 12 beds.
Rehabilitation wards, such as the ones at Haslemere, play a key role in freeing up space in acute hospitals by supporting patients who no longer need urgent care but are not yet ready to return home.
The Trust has emphasised that other services, such as the minor injuries unit and outpatient clinics, remain unaffected.
A spokesperson stated: “Haslemere Hospital is a vital part of our Trust and future clinical strategy.”