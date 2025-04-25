Glasses have been raised to a Home Grown success as a Tongham brewer has teamed up with a Berkshire counterpart in a UK first.
Hogs Back has joined forces with Renegade Brewery to launch a ‘Home Grown’ Pale Ale that will be stocked in 160 Waitrose stores across the country.
The partnership is believed to be the first of its kind that combines barley grown by one brewery, and hops cultivated by the other, to create an innovative brew.
The move has been hailed as a milestone in the “farm brewing” movement where brewers cultivate their own ingredients.
Hogs Back has grown its own Fuggles hops in Surrey for more than a decade while Renegade has sourced barley from the 10,000-acre Yattendon Estate.
The result is a sustainable “artisan” bear that showcases exceptional local ingredients from neighbouring counties.
"We are incredibly proud of Home Grown Pale Ale, a beer that truly embodies the quality and craftsmanship we strive for at Hogs Back Brewery,” said Miles Chesterman, managing director.
“By growing our own hops and collaborating with Renegade, who grow their own barley, we've created a beer that not only tastes exceptional but also has a minimal environmental impact.
“We are excited to bring this product to craft beer lovers across the UK."
Martin Kelly, managing director of Renegade Brewery, said it made “perfect sense” to partner with Hogs Back as it fits in with their green ethos.
He said: “We're proud to champion British ingredients, and Home Grown perfectly showcases the incredible produce available right here in the UK.
“By reducing food miles, we not only support British farming but also contribute to a more sustainable future.”
Home Grown is a smooth and easy drinking 4.5 per cent gluten free Pale Ale with citrus notes of orange peel and grapefruit.