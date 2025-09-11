Henry and Charlotte stayed in their new home with its beautiful walled garden until at least 1832. They then moved to Devon and leased the property. Henry wrote his will in 1841 and left everything to his “beloved wife” provided that she did not remarry. His property included “the Irish Town Buildings south and north sides of Parliament Ramp in Irish Town in Gibraltar” which was a part of the family estate. Money was to go “for the repayment of the expense of my building the said two houses and premises” there. Had Henry been planning to move there?