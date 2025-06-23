To aptly paraphrase the great John Cleese: what has East Hampshire District Council ever done for us?
And if you were a Monty Python fan back in 1980, you might be asking the very same question as the release of Life of Brian divided the nation.
Some fans could look on the bright side of life, as the council agreed it could be shown in the district’s three cinemas.
But teenagers had no chance of grabbing some popcorn in the Alton, Petersfield or Bordon picture houses, as they slapped the film with an X-certificate rating.
There was outrage both locally and nationally following the release of the very quotable but controversial film in which Brian (Graham Chapman) is mistaken for the Messiah. Some called it blasphemous and even made calls for arrests, with EHDC facing plenty of public calls to ban the film from being screened in the district.
The East Hampshire Post reported in June 1980 that EHDC had received a “substantial number of representations” from both sides. More than 40 letters from “quite eminent people” were received, with Lt-Col Michael Digby saying he was “horrified” at the standards Python dropped to with Life of Brian.
A sub-committee of five councillors, who apparently represented the “broadest cross-section of the district council” made the decision behind closed doors.
Three voted in favour of awarding the film an X-certificate, while the other two wanted the movie banned and left as it was, respectively.
And although the council’s P&R committee could have reversed the decision, they voted 11-5 in favour.
The decision was sadly too late for Python fans in Petersfield, as Savoy cinema manager Nigel Moyce had to cancel its screening as Life of Brian’s producers would not permit showings with an X-certificate. Clearly, Mr Moyce wasn’t the messiah…
