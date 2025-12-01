Tensions flared on Haslemere High Street after a historic 1930s shopfront was removed to make way for a new convenience store.
The frontage of the former Cockerill Shoes – a distinctive 1930s design – was removed and replaced, prompting a complaint from a worker at a nearby shop who said it had been “illegally destroyed”.
The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, had contacted Waverley Borough Council’s planning enforcement but was told the shopfront was not protected.
“I think it’s appalling the lack of attention that planning is paying to the town,” she said.
The new owner of the premises, Ragbir Singh, said the original frontage was in disrepair. The unit is due to reopen as Haslemere Convenience Store, and Mr Singh said the town urgently needed a late-opening shop.
He is also in talks with Post Office about restoring postal services to the high street, with parcel services planned. The store hopes to open before Christmas.
“Most people in Haslemere have been very welcoming, but a few have been negative,” he said.
“The old shopfront was in bad repair and didn’t look right. If I’m investing in a new shop, it has to look good. It will be really convenient, and I believe it will make everyone’s lives better.”
Cllr Liz Townsend, Waverley’s portfolio holder for planning, confirmed an enforcement officer visited on November 26.
She said: “The building is not listed and therefore there is no requirement for Listed Building Consent. The works appear to require planning permission and therefore an application has been requested.”
Sandy Capra, owner of Rock n Shards, said she was “thrilled” about the new addition to the town.
“There’s some generational negativity about change, but they’re working hard and want to improve the town. I think everyone will love it — let’s get a busy high street again,” she said.
