The Beatles musician's former licence sold yesterday (Thurs) at Ewbank’s Auctions in Send, near Woking, for £15,600 including fees, against an estimate of £800-1200.
The old-style licence, which featured as part of the Music Memorabilia sale, is a red cloth covered board in a red ‘Cartier International Services’ pouch.
On the document, his name and address is listed as Mr. James Paul McCartney, 7 Cavendish Avenue St. Johns Wood NW8, dated 24 Sept 1968 - 23 Sept 1971 and has Paul's signature in blue felt pen.
At the back are two pages showing convictions and fines, one in Bath on May 11, 1969, the other in Coventry on February 7, 1968, the auction house said.
