A wedding venue in Upper Froyle must adopt a noise management plan as a key modification to its premises licence conditions.
East Hampshire District Council’s licensing sub-committee made the decision on Froyle Park in Ryebridge Lane following a three-day hearing.
The committee considered an application for a review of Froyle Park’s premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 brought by Michael Washington, lead representative of the Upper Froyle Residents Group, on November 6 last year.
In its decision notice, the committee said the application attracted 187 representations from the public, with 43 supporting the application and 144 backing the venue.
Mr Washington said the venue was a noise nuisance to Upper Froyle residents because of guests, loud music, dhol drumming, traffic, caterers and other suppliers setting up and clearing down, and using garden machinery to maintain the grounds and clear leaves, confetti and other event-related debris.
A noise abatement notice served in November 2023 remains in force. Mr Washington said the number of events - fluctuating between 185 in 2022 and 197 in 2025 - was also a problem, as they were often on consecutive days, giving residents “no respite”.
Mr Washington said he was not seeking revocation of the licence or removal of any licensable activity, but he did want a new amplified music volume limit, a dhol drumming ban, no clearing down after 10pm, limits on the number of events per year and per week, and a maximum of 150 guests per event.
Froyle Park said some noise disturbance was an “inevitable consequence” of the use of the venue, and not allowing it to succeed would see it fall into disuse and disrepair, so “give and take” was required.
The company said it hosted a large number of Hindu weddings, for which dhol drumming was “essential”. It said prohibiting this would reduce bookings and send the “unwanted message” that Hindus were unwelcome.
Froyle Park said when events were held on consecutive days clearing down had to take place at night to set up for the following day. It added that restricting clearing down, alongside Mr Washington’s request for clear days between events and an attendance limit, would render the business “unviable”.
The committee felt it would not be “appropriate or proportionate” to restrict the number of events, their frequency or the attendance, as this would have a “seriously detrimental effect” on the viability of a business which was an “important contributor to the local economy”.
Instead it hoped imposing 49 conditions would let Froyle Park and residents work together to resolve problems in a “clear and transparent” way.
A noise management plan will cover amplified and non-amplified music, low frequency bass noise, outdoor ceremonies and performances, guest congregation and dispersal, deliveries and servicing, waste handling and glass disposal, equipment loading and clearing down, vehicle movements, contractor activities, grounds maintenance and machinery.
Dhol drumming - outdoors between 11am and 6pm, and indoors between 11am and 9pm - will be restricted to 50 ten-minute performances per year by one or two drummers using 20-inch deep drums, with none during St Mary’s Church services.
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