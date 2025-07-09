A campaign to stop a McDonald’s drive-thru being built near a nature reserve has succeeded after planning permission was refused.
Guildford Borough Council rejected proposals to build the fast-food restaurant at the fuel station on Blackwater Valley Road in Tongham.
The proposed development was deemed an "inappropriate development in the countryside" and would have resulted in an unacceptable loss of land within a conservation area, as well as potentially harming protected species and habitats.
Despite McDonald's submitting revised plans and attempting to address concerns, objections remained strong due to the potential negative impact on biodiversity, visual amenity, and the overall character of the area.
McDonald’s had argued the scheme would create 120 jobs and said it was committed to enhancing biodiversity around the site while ensuring access to green space for residents.
However, the planning report also found the application failed to provide sufficient information to assess potential impacts on protected species or how harm to wildlife and habitats could be reduced.
More than 180 objections were submitted, alongside eight comments in support.The restaurant would have included a drive-thru, car park, landscaping, customer order displays, associated works, and a play frame.
Recently, the MP for Farnham & Bordon Greg Stafford, MP for Godalming & Ash Jeremy Hunt, and MP for Aldershot Alex Baker wrote to Guildford Borough Council to express their objections.
It is not yet known whether McDonald’s will appeal the decision.
The plans were first submitted in October 2023.
