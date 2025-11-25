Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner has issued a stark warning over the uncertain future of services supporting the county’s most vulnerable residents.
Speaking on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls, November 25, Lisa Townsend highlighted the “funding cliff-edge” facing organisations that provide vital support to victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence, and child exploitation.
Currently, the Government has yet to confirm funding for many of these services beyond March 2026. Among those awaiting clarity is Steps To Change, which works to tackle domestic abuse, stalking, and coercive behaviour by rehabilitating perpetrators.
Lisa stepped in to support the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (RASASC) in Guildford earlier this year after it faced an £80,000 real-terms funding cut.
But she warned that without urgent and long-term government commitment, more organisations could be forced to close, leaving some of Surrey’s most vulnerable people without crucial support.
Lisa said: “As we mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, I call on the Government to commit to funding the organisations that support Surrey’s most vulnerable residents.
“This sector is the backbone of the criminal justice system, providing high-quality services fundamental to adults and children when the very worst crime imaginable happens to them. And yet, they are now teetering on the brink of a funding cliff-edge.
“We must not see these services close their doors due to insufficient or restricted funding. Preventing violence against women and girls is a key priority, both for myself and for Chief Constable Tim De Meyer, and it is a national emergency requiring a society-wide response.”
Earlier this month, it was announced that the Police and Crime Commissioner role will be abolished, raising further concern about the sustainability of funding streams for these critical services.
