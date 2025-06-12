The family of a Woking man who disappeared a month ago have repeated their appeal to find him.
Alexander, 45, went missing at around 10.45am on Monday, May 12.
He is a white man, about 5’9” in height, with glasses and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey trousers and is believed to have also left the address without any shoes.
He did not have a phone, money, keys, or bank card on him when he went missing and is known to walk long distances on foot, although police have not ruled out the possibility that he has taken public transport.
“His loved ones are very worried for Alexander’s welfare and we would urge anyone with information, however small it might seem, to get in touch as it may prove significant in our search for him,” a spokesperson for Surrey Police said.
