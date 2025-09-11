Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing 66-year-old woman from Liss.
Judy Poole was last seen in the Station Road area of the village at 12.30pm today (Thursday, September 11) with officers carrying out extensive enquiries.
But they are now extremely concerned for her welfare with the public now being asked for assistance.
Judy was last seen wearing blue jeans, a bright blue patterned shirt and a silver necklace. She is 5ft 5ins high, has bright blue eyes and shoulder-length curly blonde hair.
If anyone has seen Judy, or has any information about her current whereabouts, call 999 and quote incident number 44250411925.
