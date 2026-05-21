The Conservatives will continue to lead Hampshire County Council after securing enough votes to retain control of the authority.
Cllr Nick Adams-King has been re-elected as leader of the county council after defeating Liberal Democrat candidate Cllr Keith House by six votes.
In a vote held at the council’s annual general meeting on May 21, councillors chose who would lead the authority until it is dissolved as part of local government reorganisation.
Cllr Adams-King secured 31 votes, while Cllr House received 25. A further 20 councillors abstained, all from Reform UK.
Two councillors were not present.
Cllr House, who is the leader of Eastleigh Borough Council, said that the results leave the council in a “Conservative-Reform financial chaos”.
Despite the outcome, he said the Liberal Democrats will be working “constructively” with all parties.
After the elections earlier this month, the Conservatives have 27 seats, the Liberal Democrats have 26, and Reform UK have 20.
The Green Party, Labour, Independent, Whitehill & Bordon Community Party and Community Campaign (Hart) have one each.
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