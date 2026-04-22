Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) campaigner Steve Dally is standing in the West Surrey elections, challenging senior Liberal Democrat Paul Follows in a packed field of candidates.
Mr Dally, who is running as an independent in the South Godalming, Milford and Witley division, said he decided to enter the race after becoming increasingly concerned about how the council operates.
“I’ve never had much time for politics,” he said. “But after being encouraged by existing independent councillors and seeing first-hand how our council operates, I felt I could no longer stand on the sidelines.”
The division is one of 45 across the new West Surrey Council, with voters able to elect two councillors as part of a major reorganisation replacing existing borough and county councils.
A total of 11 candidates are standing in Godalming South, Milford and Witley, representing parties including the Conservatives, Labour, Greens and Reform UK, as well as independents.
Setting out his campaign, Mr Dally said he is focused on representing residents rather than party interests.
“I’m standing as an independent candidate to serve local residents, not a political party,” he said. “I don’t offer a long list of party-driven promises. My approach is simple: I will listen to residents and fight for what matters to you.”
He said his experience attending council meetings over the past 18 months had shaped his decision to stand.
“What I’ve seen is concerning: too many say little, contribute less, and vote along party lines when prompted,” he said. “Residents deserve better—strong voices, real scrutiny, and independent thinking.”
Mr Dally has been a vocal campaigner on what he describes as unfair Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) charges. CIL is a planning charge designed to help fund infrastructure such as roads, schools and community facilities, typically paid by developers when new building takes place.
However, Mr Dally argues the system has in some cases been unfairly applied to individual homeowners, with some facing charges of tens of thousands—and in some cases six-figure sums—often linked to technical breaches such as paperwork errors or missed deadlines.
Over the past 18 months, Mr Dally said he has pushed for a discretionary review process and led a public petition.
He also highlighted his own case, where a £70,000 charge on his home was overturned, which he described as a council error.
Outlining his approach, he said he would be guided by principles including integrity, selflessness, objectivity, openness, honesty and leadership.
“I have no political ambitions or hidden agendas—just a commitment to making a difference,” he said.
“Your vote truly matters,” he said. “This is a local election. It should be about local people and local issues—not national party politics.”
Mr Follows, leader of Waverley Borough Council and Liberal Democrat opposition leader on Surrey County Council, is standing for the party in the new authority.
Polling takes place on Thursday, May 7. Photo ID is required to vote.
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