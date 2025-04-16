Captains at a Waverley golf club are hoping to raise a hole load of money for a Farnham charity over the next 12 months as a fundraising drive has begun.
The men’s and ladies’ captains at Hankley Common Golf Club have both chosen Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care as their charity of the year for 2025.
They’re hoping to raise £25,000 with all proceeds helping to fund the specialist palliative and end of life care the hospice provides.
Ladies’ captain, Cathy Russell, said: “I’ve seen the impact of Phyllis Tuckwell’s services and the difference they make, they’re a really important part of our local community and one that I’m proud to support.”
Simon Lincoln, men’s captain, chose Phyllis Tuckwell because his father-in-law spent time in the hospice as well as being cared for at home. His wife, Helen, now volunteers for the good cause and the couple have a close connection to the south Farnham charity.
Simon said: “The men’s and ladies’ captains each choose a charity of the year to support, but it’s unusual for them to choose the same one.
“We’ve received really positive feedback from the club’s members, who have seen the way we have worked in unison for the same cause.”
Simon and Cathy teed off their fundraising drive a few weeks ago and have already organised a bridge event which raised £1,400.
They will also be holding a charity auction later in the year with other fundraising events planned.
“We’re delighted that Cathy and Simon have chosen us as their charity of the year and are very grateful for their support,” said Helena Burke, community fundraiser at Phyllis Tuckwell. By Rose Emes
If you are part of a golf club and would like to support Phyllis Tuckwell, you can contact them on 01252 729446 or email: [email protected] By Rose Emes